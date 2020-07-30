Woodland man sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempted rape, kidnapping

Ventura-Bautista said he intended on “admiring” the woman after she was bound. But when the officer said he didn’t believe him, Ventura-Bautista said, “To be 100 percent honest, I’d have probably raped her” in a secluded spot or motel.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Vu told the court that Ventura-Bautista had planned the attack for about 1 1/2 years and had a hammer in the van in case he needed to use it on his victim. He asked that the court impose a mid-range sentence of 144 months.

In a tearful statement to the court, the victim said she believes her life could have ended that day. She said that after reading the police report, she knew that if she had been successfully taken to the van, she wouldn’t have escaped.

The woman said she now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety that require medication. She added that it makes her sick to think that this could have happened to someone else, particularly a child.

Ventura-Bautista’s attorney, Jeff Riback, said his client has been “very remorseful” of his actions. He added that no one disagrees with the facts or that the victim suffered great trauma. However, he said Ventura-Bautista was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time.