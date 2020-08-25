Woodland man reports $9,000 in silver stolen from package sent to NV

A Woodland man Monday reported nearly $9,000 worth of silver stolen from a package he sent to Nevada, according to dispatch reports.

The man told the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office he had packaged and shipped three 100-ounce silver bars via UPS in Vancouver and when the box arrived in Las Vegas, it was light by 300 ounces, according to the report. The silver company told the man the box arrived with a hole in it.