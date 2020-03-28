Woodland man arrested Friday after head-on crash

A Woodland man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly hitting a parked car, fleeing and crashing head-on into a pickup truck, according to Woodland police.

The Woodland Police Department said this was the third DUI-related incident officers responded to in less than 24 hours.

Eric William Funk, 29, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, hit and run and reckless driving.

Woodland police officers responded to reports that a Mazda pickup had hit a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Davidson Avenue and fled. The suspect continued onto North Pekin Road and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, causing minor injuries, according to the department.

