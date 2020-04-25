Woodland, Longview schools recognized by state for growth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Woodland Middle School has closed equity gaps and demonstrated "tremendous growth and achievement" in the past year, leading the state to recognize it as part of the Washington School Recognition Program.

This is the school's second year in a row winning recognition, according to a district press release.

“The teachers, staff and students of Woodland Middle School have now demonstrated for two years straight their hard work teaching and learning,” Superintendent Michael Green said in a prepared statement. “This recognition acknowledges the incredible dedication of all of Woodland Public Schools’ staff to provide an excellent education for our community’s children.”

Three Longview schools were also recognized: Mt. Solo Middle School, Columbia Valley Gardens Elementary and Northlake Elementary.

Northlake was recognized for closing gaps for all students, as well as growth for students who qualify for the free and reduced price lunch program, students identifying with two or more races and students identifying as white, according to a district press release.

Columbia Valley Gardens was recognized for growth for students identifying as white, while Mt. Solo was recognized for growth for students identifying as Hispanic.