Woodland, Kalama police holding Shop With a Cop event Saturday

Officers from the Woodland, Kalama and Ridgefield police departments are teaming up for the annual Shop With a Cop event on Saturday.

The annual event is spearheaded by the Woodland Police Department and will be held at the Woodland Walmart. Nearly 150 children from low-income or underprivileged families will partner with police officers for the event.

Each child receives $100 to buy warm clothes for themselves and pick up other gifts for themselves and their family. In 2019, Woodland's Shop With a Cop was one of the largest such events held in the Pacific Northwest region of Walmart stores.

Woodland police also expect to have individual officers from the Washington State Patrol, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Vancouver Police Department and the Cowlitz Tribal Department of Public Safety take part in the event.

The Shop With a Cop program kicks off around 9 a.m. Saturday and lasts throughout the morning.

