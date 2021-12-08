 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Woodland, Kalama police holding Shop With a Cop event Saturday

One tough choice

Zachariah Owens, left, pinches his lip in concentration while choosing a Nerf toy with Ridgefield police officer Tyler King during a past Woodland Shop With a Cop event at the Woodland Walmart.

 Courtney Talak

Officers from the Woodland, Kalama and Ridgefield police departments are teaming up for the annual Shop With a Cop event on Saturday.

The annual event is spearheaded by the Woodland Police Department and will be held at the Woodland Walmart. Nearly 150 children from low-income or underprivileged families will partner with police officers for the event.

Each child receives $100 to buy warm clothes for themselves and pick up other gifts for themselves and their family. In 2019, Woodland's Shop With a Cop was one of the largest such events held in the Pacific Northwest region of Walmart stores.

Woodland police also expect to have individual officers from the Washington State Patrol, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Washington State Department of Corrections, the Vancouver Police Department and the Cowlitz Tribal Department of Public Safety take part in the event.

The Shop With a Cop program kicks off around 9 a.m. Saturday and lasts throughout the morning.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

Austin Point development plans moving ahead

The port owns 200 acres of heavy industrial property on the banks of the Columbia River, and Austin Point is the southernmost parcel. It has deep draft feasibility and is zoned for industrial use. Currently, 20 acres of the land is used for dredge disposal and there is public access to the beach area.

Watch Now: Related Video

Scott Peterson resentenced to life in wife’s death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News