Woodland K-4 students will go back to hybrid learning in January

Younger Woodland students will go back to hybrid learning after winter break, the district said Thursday afternoon.

Grades K-4 will return to hybrid in-person Jan. 5. Superintendent Michael Green said the decision is based on Gov. Jay Inslee's newly relaxed school reopening guidelines.

The new metrics say communities with the highest COVID-19 activity, with 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and test positivity exceeding 10%, should phase in in-person instruction by limiting learning groups to 15 students.

Students in pre-Kindergarten through third grade, and students in any grade who may struggle with disabilities, homelessness or other socioeconomic disadvantages should be prioritized before adding fourth and fifth graders. No in-person extra-curricular activities are recommended.

Those in moderate-risk areas, with 50 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and where the test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, should prioritize both elementary and middle schoolers, and allow extra-curriculars that meet safety standards. Where positive testing rates are below 5%, the governor suggests high schoolers may return too.