Woodland K-4 students will go back to hybrid learning in January

Younger Woodland students will go back to hybrid learning after winter break, the district said Thursday afternoon.
Grades K-4 will return to hybrid in-person Jan. 5. Superintendent Michael Green said the decision is based on Gov. Jay Inslee's newly relaxed school reopening guidelines.
The new metrics say communities with the highest COVID-19 activity, with 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and test positivity exceeding 10%, should phase in in-person instruction by limiting learning groups to 15 students.
Students in pre-Kindergarten through third grade, and students in any grade who may struggle with disabilities, homelessness or other socioeconomic disadvantages should be prioritized before adding fourth and fifth graders. No in-person extra-curricular activities are recommended.
Support Local Journalism
Those in moderate-risk areas, with 50 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and where the test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, should prioritize both elementary and middle schoolers, and allow extra-curriculars that meet safety standards. Where positive testing rates are below 5%, the governor suggests high schoolers may return too.
"Research studies demonstrate that the transmission of the virus remains incredibly low with young children. Accordingly, the Centers for Disease Control along with health professionals throughout the scientific community now believe that in-person schooling for elementary students in groups of 15 or smaller can safely take place, even with higher community COVID-19 infection rates," a district press release said.
"Together, we can continue to conquer these challenging times and emerge as a stronger, united community," Green said.
All the same safety protocols will remain in place, he said, with all students and staff wearing masks, practicing physical distancing and remaining in cohorts.
While the revised metrics also "show a pathway for the return of students attending the district's secondary schools" if Cowlitz County’s case loads decrease to less than 350 new cases per 100,000 people, the press release said the district does not anticipate older students returning to in-person instruction until the second semester in 2021.
"Remember, by wearing masks, consistently physically distancing, and limiting contact to only those in our households, we will be able to flatten the spread of the virus and get ourselves that much closer to full in-person learning," Green said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.