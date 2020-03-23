Woodland High School to host truck drivers

Woodland High School on Tuesday will start serving as a 24-hour rest area for tuckers traveling along Interstate 5, according to a press release from the school.

The school, located at 1500 Dike Access Road off I-5 Exit 22, will offer use of its parking lot and shower facilities. There are numerous nearby services, businesses and fast food restaurants.

Woodland resident Eric Hansen came up with the idea after learning that rest areas across the country would close, according to the release.

“The trucking industry is responsible for transporting the majority of goods and products our communities rely on each day,” Superintendent Michael Green said. “Providing the men and women who drive these trucks a place to rest and relax is vital in ensuring every community will receive the deliveries they need in this time of COVID-19 prevention.”

