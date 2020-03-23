You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Woodland High School to host truck drivers
0 comments

Woodland High School to host truck drivers

{{featured_button_text}}

Woodland High School on Tuesday will start serving as a 24-hour rest area for tuckers traveling along Interstate 5, according to a press release from the school.

The school, located at 1500 Dike Access Road off I-5 Exit 22, will offer use of its parking lot and shower facilities. There are numerous nearby services, businesses and fast food restaurants.

Woodland resident Eric Hansen came up with the idea after learning that rest areas across the country would close, according to the release.

“The trucking industry is responsible for transporting the majority of goods and products our communities rely on each day,” Superintendent Michael Green said. “Providing the men and women who drive these trucks a place to rest and relax is vital in ensuring every community will receive the deliveries they need in this time of COVID-19 prevention.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News