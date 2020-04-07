Woodland High School hires principal to replace Shoup when he relocates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Woodland Public Schools announced Tuesday it has hired an Oregon-based school administrator to replace 22-year high school Principal John Shoup when he relocates at the end of the school year.

Phillip Pearson accepted the job on March 25 after an interview process with COVID-19 safety precautions, including a “hybrid” of in-person interviews that followed social distancing guidelines and virtual interviews held by video conferencing, according to a news release. Pearson’s role in Woodland begins in the 2020-21 school year.

Pearson currently serves as the principal of Corbett High School in Corbett, Ore.

He started his career in Corbett in 2000 as a math and science teacher before taking on a variety of administrative roles, including middle school principal and director of technology.

Pearson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon, a Master of Science degree from Oregon Graduate Institute (now a part of OHSU), and Master and Doctorate of Education degrees from Portland State University.