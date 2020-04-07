Woodland High School hires principal to replace Shoup when he relocates

Woodland Public Schools announced Tuesday it has hired an Oregon-based school administrator to replace 22-year high school Principal John Shoup when he relocates at the end of the school year.
Phillip Pearson accepted the job on March 25 after an interview process with COVID-19 safety precautions, including a “hybrid” of in-person interviews that followed social distancing guidelines and virtual interviews held by video conferencing, according to a news release. Pearson’s role in Woodland begins in the 2020-21 school year.
Pearson currently serves as the principal of Corbett High School in Corbett, Ore.
He started his career in Corbett in 2000 as a math and science teacher before taking on a variety of administrative roles, including middle school principal and director of technology.
Pearson holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon, a Master of Science degree from Oregon Graduate Institute (now a part of OHSU), and Master and Doctorate of Education degrees from Portland State University.
Woodland High School “is a school where I can help build big dreams and aspirations for kids, where I can serve with team members who start every day with their feet on the gas pedal, and where I can learn and grow as a person and professional,” Pearson said. “What else could a person ask for?”
Pearson, his wife and their 16-year-old daughter currently live “equidistant” from Woodland and Corbett, but the family plans to move north to be closer to Woodland, according to the release.
“Our daughter will decide where she wants to finish her high school career, and we’ll honor whatever decision she makes,” Pearson said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.