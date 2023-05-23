Woodland High School graduate Julia Stepper has been selected as a James Madison Fellow.

A James Madison Fellowship funds up to $24,000 of each fellow’s course of study toward a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the United States Constitution.

Recipients are required to teach American history, American government, or civics in a secondary school for at least one year for each year of fellowship support.

The 50 James Madison Fellows were selected in competition with applicants from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the nation’s island and trust territories.