Woodland grocery store owner loses home in Vancouver duplex fire

Kasziewicz was at work with his dog, but rushed home when his security system alerted him that the smoke detector had been activated.

“He has one of those video security camera’s that’s attached to the fire alarms, so what he saw in the first image that came through on his phone ... was smoke coming from the building. And then the second image was of (his tenant) out on the patio with smoke pouring out of the patio door,” Heer told TDN Monday. “That was really hard for him to see. It was really scary.”

The fire was reported at 9:16 a.m. at 3609, 3611, 3615 and 3619 Olive St., in Vancouver’s Lincoln neighborhood and was declared under control about 10:20 a.m.

The Corner Store’s GoFundMe campaign had raised nearly $8,000 for Kasziewicz as of Monday.

Heer said Kasziewicz is “overwhelmed, humbled and thankful” for the support.

Heer said other businesses in Woodland, including the Sproos Taphouse Wine and Bar, want to organize a fundraiser for their fellow business owner. And sales at the Corner Store, which had dipped due to the pandemic, are rebounding because customers want to show support, Heer said.

“He is just overwhelmed with the kindness and generosity people have given him. ... This is the heart of Woodland,” Heer said. “This is what actually matters at the end of the day: people coming together and helping those in need.”

