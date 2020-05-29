Woodland grad is a leader in the limelight and the sunlight

Elisabeth finds working with plants an almost meditative experience.

“When I work in the greenhouse, it’s like the best kind of relaxing, where you’re just working with plants and you don’t really have to think outside of the plant you’re working with,” Elisabeth said.

She picked up a love of teaching through the Girl Scouts, teaching hiking and camping skills and arts and crafts to elementary and middle school girls.

Elisabeth is one of two younger sisters of Albert Jacob “A.J.” Patnode. A.J. made headlines in his early years due to the intense devotion his family showed him after his improbable survival of childhood birth defects. A.J., who wasn’t expected to live beyond two weeks, turned 21 this year.

Elisabeth, the middle child, said she and her big brother listen to music together, and she steals his T-shirts from time to time.

“It’s just like any other sibling relationship. When I was little, I would do fun stuff with him all the time. Now we play music together. ... Our house is constantly, 24/7, playing music and stuff. That’s my bro.”

The pandemic has led to the cancellation of most of her planned end-of-school activities, but Elisabeth doesn’t dwell on what could have been.