Woodland gears up for Planters Days 100th anniversary this week

WOODLAND — From 1922 to 2022, Woodland residents have gathered in the city's streets and parks for an annual summer festival.

Planters Days bills itself as the longest continually-running community event of its kind in Washington. This year the city is holding a four-day celebration for the 100th anniversary version of the event, beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Sunday afternoon.

"It always felt like a family reunion. Everybody's out talking to their friends and neighbors. I'm really excited to see it this year," said Lesa Beuscher, a Woodland resident for 30 years and member of the Planters Days Committee.

This weekend's celebration is not only the centennial anniversary for Planters Days but a return to the full-scale live event after two years of being limited to mostly virtual, livestreamed activities.

Keith Bellisle has been the president of the Planters Days Committee for the last three years. After two years of having the majority of the celebration take place virtually, Bellisle said the scope of the plans and the cost for the volunteers on the committee stands out. Almost a year of planning has gone into organizing this year's event.

"We didn't have to pay for fireworks and parades last year. There are a lot of details, and it's on my mind all the time," Bellisle said.

This year's busy schedule

The 2022 Planters Days will include a mix of the events that have been regular features of the event for decades and special events.

The first major event is a fireworks display starting 10 p.m. Thursday night. Bellisle said will be the largest and most expensive display that Planters Days has ever seen.

One piece that will be missing this year is the carnival. Bellisle said the city was not able to book a carnival this year due to a combination of staffing shortages and scheduling conflicts for carnival companies. It will be replaced with a "Fun Fest," a kids-focused collection of inflatables and games.

Two long-time competitions making their return this year are the frog jump contest, which the Hansen family has sponsored for more than 50 years, and team bed racing, which will make its 18th appearance this year.

"Now there are kids whose grandparents did the same event that they’re doing now. There are people who get into the competition, but this is all light-hearted stuff. You take it for what it is," Erin Thoeny, curator for the Woodland Historical Museum Society, said.

Then there's the royal court, the crowning a high school junior as Miss Woodland. For the special anniversary, the Planters Days Committee is bringing in members of the court from throughout the event's history, going back to one group from 1946. The returning royalty will attend a special "Royal Reunion" meeting on Friday and have a prominent role in the parade Saturday.

Two of Beuscher's daughters have been crowned Miss Woodland in the last decade, and she has chaperoned the girls in the royal court for several years. Beuscher said the ceremony and the activities the girls undertook in the lead-up to Planters Days were important for getting them civically engaged in Woodland.

"We don't have a lot of avenues for kids to be out there, be involved and understand the community," Beuscher said.

Other events scattered throughout Planters Days include a mass wedding ceremony, children's and pet parades, a beerfest, beard-judging contest, a cruise-in and a car show.

History of Planters Days

The Woodland Historical Museum set up an exhibit about the history of Planters Days that will be open to visitors Saturday. Thoeny created a 30-minute documentary video about Planters Days, with digitized pictures and first-hand accounts that had never been combined into an official history.

Thoeny said the original celebration marked the completion of the dikes along the Columbia River to prevent flooding and allow farmers to safely plant their crops. The first Planters Day was a single-day event that included tours of the recently-completed dike, a free barbecue lunch, a silent movie showing and a community dance on Davidson Avenue.

Echoes of that original celebration will remain part of this weekend's schedule. The city is showing "The Goonies" at a special Movies in the Park event on Friday night. Lunch on Saturday is the Fireman's Bar-B-Que, which Clark-Cowlitz Fire and Rescue has hosted at a special pit for decades.

"You can tell who the oldest people in Woodland were because they're the first ones in line every year once the parade ends," Thoeny said.

Even before the pandemic, Planters Days did not take place every year. Thoeny said the celebration skipped a handful of years in the 1940s, between the demands of World War II and the aftermath of the Columbia River flooding in 1948.

