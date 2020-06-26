Woodland family sees the world from their home with virtual vacations

“It was really quite cool because they’re videoing with their phone or camcorder so you’re just seeing what they are seeing as they walk around. It almost felt like you were there walking next to them,” she said.

In total, the family went on a dozen virtual vacations, and they plan to keep going over the summer.

Their school year trips kicked off with Easter Island to learn about the mystery of the giant Moai statues, then on to Central Mexico to see the monarch butterfly migration the kids learned about in science.

They saw Jerusalem over Easter, then went on to Germany where they visited Neuschwanstein Castle, the inspiration for the Disneyworld and Disneyland castles.

In Germany, they also visited the Auschwitz concentration camp, to coincide with the school’s World War II lessons, Stuart said. They chose a video by a man who walked the entire complex, translating German signs into English.

“It was really a sobering experience. We weren’t there in person, but you’re there with a person who is walking through and talking about it. It’s not just a documentary, it’s a completely different feel,” Stuart said. “It felt like you had videoed it and were back at home watching your home video.”