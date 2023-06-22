WOODLAND — The city’s longterm transportation plan aims to improve traffic flow as Woodland and areas nearby in Cowlitz and Clark counties continue to grow.

The city estimates improvements to Interstate 5’s Exit 21 could enter the design phase in September. The interchange at the south end of town handles traffic entering and exiting I-5 at State route 503, which is heavily congested, especially during the weekday rush hour.

Cities and counties are required to develop and adopt a six-year plan to be updated yearly.

Woodland’s Public Works Director Tracy Coleman said projects on the Transportation Improvement Plan, or TIP, are prioritized based on grant funding.

“The purpose of the TIP is to identify projects in and around the community that are potential options for grant funding, necessary for development or improve traffic flow,” Coleman said.

According to Coleman, Woodland has three funded projects that are estimated to be completed within the 2024-2029 timeframe.

There are two upcoming projects for West Scott Avenue scheduled to start next month. Both are full-depth reclamation projects, a process in which the old street gets recycled to create new pavement. The length of the project will be from Pacific Avenue to the railroad tracks and from the tracks to Schurman Way.

Two road projects by developers, expected to be completed in 2025, are residential access roads for upcoming housing developments.

One of the city’s most recently completed projects focused on Lakeshore Drive and wrapped up in March. The project, budgeted for $1,074,100, installed 10 bike and pedestrian paths, new asphalt, and new infrastructure for stormwater runoff.

Another finished project is the removing and laying of new asphalt at the intersection of Davidson Avenue and Goerig Street, including a railroad crossing.

Improvements on West Scott Avenue, which included new asphalt, sidewalks and a railroad crossing, are complete. Plus, the Port of Woodland has accomplished the first phase of the newly constructed road called Rose Way.

Coleman also said the public’s reaction to the projects “has been positive,” especially “the utilization of spending.”