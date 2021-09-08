Woodland Dutch Bros to donate $1 for every cup sold Friday for Kalama's Toteff playground

The Woodland Dutch Bros will donate $1 for every cup sold Friday to the Kiwanis Club of Greater Woodland and Kalama for the new Toteff Park playground equipment.
In March, the Kalama City Council approved spending $30,000 to purchase and install new equipment to replace the aging wood structure. Public works crews installed the new equipment in June.
Public Works Director Kelly Rasmussen said in March that community groups including Amalak and the Kiwanis said they will help raise funds to pay for the equipment, with a goal of $15,000 in donations.
