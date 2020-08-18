Woodland council votes to prohibit new self-storage facilities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Woodland City Council Monday night voted unanimously to prohibit new self-service storage facilities in city limits, citing Woodland’s existing abundance of the facilities and a desire for more family-wage jobs.

The City already has a surplus of self-service storage businesses for its population, according to a Community Development report. Stopping applications for new facilities allows the City to encourage development of businesses that produce more jobs and bring in more foot traffic, council members said.

“Basically, the conversation was, we’d rather have industry that is going to create jobs,” Mayor Will Finn said.

The City already has prohibited construction of new self-service storage facilities in central business and residential zones, but Monday’s decision extends that ban citywide. The council can revisit the decision at any time.

Existing self-storage facilities are unaffected by the change, as is at least one facility that was under development that will be grandfathered in under the new prohibition.