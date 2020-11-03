Woodland Council moves forward plan for traffic signals off Exit 21

The council chose between funding the 30% design of either alternative or both. It would save time to design both options because if one didn't work out, the city will have to go back and pursue the other, Coleman said. It will take about a month to award the bid and then about three months for the consultant to finish the 30% design, she said.

The 30% design will cost about $200,000, Coleman said. The city will save money on going forward with designing one option as long as it works out, she said.

Councilmember Benjamin Fredricks voiced concerns that WSDOT would only support the roundabout plan even if the city chose the signal option.

The state will "do what it wants," Councilmember Dave Plaza said, but this is an "opportunity to let people know where the council is and which direction we want to go."

Coleman said WSDOT would have to support the signal option if the 30% design shows it's effective. If the design does not show the signal improvements will help traffic flow, the council will likely have to move the roundabout option forward to 30% design, she said.

The council voted 6-1 to move forward with designing the signal option, with Councilmember Janice Graham opposed.

