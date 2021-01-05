Woodland council approves preliminary plat for 150-lot subdivision

The Woodland City Council Monday approved the preliminary plat application for a 150-lot subdivision off Lewis River Road/State Route 503 in northeast Woodland.
Hinton Development Corp. plans to develop the 41-acre site at 2336 Lewis River Rd. into 150 lots with a 14-acre open space tract with a public nature trail, as well as two stormwater tracts and a sewer pump station tract.
The Woodland Creek Planned Unit Residential Development lots would range from 3,600 square feet to 10,280 square feet, according to planning documents.
The planning commission on Dec. 17 recommended the council approve the application with the condition that the developer provide evidence of compliance with proposed points needed for a basic planned unit residential development prior to issuing the building permit.
On Jan. 4, council members said the application and staff report answers the concerns they had, many of which were also raised at a Dec. 5 neighborhood meeting.
At the meeting neighbors voiced concerns about new traffic in the area and potential flooding, according to the staff report.
The subdivision will include new internal streets, a cross-connection to Lewis River Road and the developer will pay transportation impact fees, which will all help traffic, according to the report. The developer will also add intersection turn lanes and pedestrian connections to North Fork Elementary School at 2250 Lewis River Road.
Other major concern was flooding, including standing water in streets, yards and crawlspaces. The staff report notes much o
f the east side of the city is a mapped floodplain and frequent flooding is normal.
The city’s critical areas ordinance requires protection of living spaces and the development is often designed with elevated houses and sunken streets, driveways and yards to protect the homes from floodwater.
The proposed development would be elevated and include a stormwater system designed to retain runoff at pre-development levels so it won’t cause additional stormwater runoff, according to the report. This does not mean future flooding won’t occur, and the developer can’t be held responsible for protecting floodwater storage areas from being flooded, according to the report.
The council approved the application in a 6-1 vote with DeeAnna Holland against.