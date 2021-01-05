Woodland council approves preliminary plat for 150-lot subdivision

The Woodland City Council Monday approved the preliminary plat application for a 150-lot subdivision off Lewis River Road/State Route 503 in northeast Woodland.

Hinton Development Corp. plans to develop the 41-acre site at 2336 Lewis River Rd. into 150 lots with a 14-acre open space tract with a public nature trail, as well as two stormwater tracts and a sewer pump station tract.

The Woodland Creek Planned Unit Residential Development lots would range from 3,600 square feet to 10,280 square feet, according to planning documents.

The planning commission on Dec. 17 recommended the council approve the application with the condition that the developer provide evidence of compliance with proposed points needed for a basic planned unit residential development prior to issuing the building permit.

On Jan. 4, council members said the application and staff report answers the concerns they had, many of which were also raised at a Dec. 5 neighborhood meeting.

At the meeting neighbors voiced concerns about new traffic in the area and potential flooding, according to the staff report.