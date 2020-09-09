Woodland City Council rejects retail cannabis sales in 4-3 vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Woodland City Council rejected retail cannabis sales in city limits in a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, according to the Columbian.

The ordinance would have allowed cannabis sales in the city’s highway commercial zoning district, and taxes from the sales would have added between $40,000 and $120,000 to the city’s annual revenue, according to a city report.

While Washington voters approved recreational cannabis in 2012, Woodland has banned recreational sales.

Community Development Director Travis Goddard said Tuesday an applicant wishing to begin a business in the city requested the zoning change, the Columbian reported.

