Woodland City Council rejects retail cannabis sales in 4-3 vote

The Woodland City Council rejected retail cannabis sales in city limits in a 4-3 vote Tuesday night, according to the Columbian.
The ordinance would have allowed cannabis sales in the city’s highway commercial zoning district, and taxes from the sales would have added between $40,000 and $120,000 to the city’s annual revenue, according to a city report.
While Washington voters approved recreational cannabis in 2012, Woodland has banned recreational sales.
Community Development Director Travis Goddard said Tuesday an applicant wishing to begin a business in the city requested the zoning change, the Columbian reported.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.