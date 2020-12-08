Woodland City Council approves garbage, utility rate increases

The council established a stormwater utility, which will allow the city to pay for stormwater-related projects with dedicated funds rather than with general fund money that would otherwise go to streets, said Tracey Coleman, public works director, at a previous meeting.

The monthly rate for 2021 is $4.48 per equivalent service unit, which is 4,000 square feet of impervious surface area. The council also set the stormwater utility tax at 12.5%.

Councilmember Benjamin Fredricks said the utility will free up more money to use as matching grant funds for much-needed street projects.

Councilmembers Dave Plaza and Carol Rounds said during the Nov. 16 meeting while they understand and agree with the reasons for the utility, they couldn't vote for something to put more of a burden on the taxpayers during this time.

The council unanimously approved setting a uniform 25% discount for low income seniors and disabled people.

The council approved a 2.98% increase to the garbage and recycling rate, which is a 54-cent increase to an average monthly bill. Councilmembers Plaza and Rounds were opposed. The increase comes after the company that provides services, Waste Control, requested a cost of living adjustment as part of its contract with the city.

Plaza said Waste Control holds a monopoly on garbage services in the area and puts the city in a bad position where it can't avoid increasing rates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.