Woodland City Council approves garbage, utility rate increases

Woodland City Council Monday approved garbage and utility rate increases and established a stormwater utility.
After discussions over several meetings and workshops the council approved water and sewer rate increases and new stormwater utility rates based on a utility rate study completed over the last several months.
The new water, sewer and stormwater rates will go into effect Feb. 16, 2021 and appear on April's monthly bill.
As part of the changes, city will switch from bi-monthly to monthly utility billing.
For water, residents will be billed monthly for a fixed rate based on their water meter size and a charge based on their water usage. For sewer, residents will be billed a fixed charge as well as a charge based on the average monthly winter water usage.
To offset the water rate increase, the council decreased the water utility tax from 12.5% to 10.87%.
According to the utility rate study, the combined monthly billing for a typical single-family user (700 cf) will increase from about $162.07 in 2020 to $172.18 in 2021, including utility tax.
The council also approved increases to the water and sewer assessment rates, which are the one-time fees to hook up to the city's system. The new rates will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021.
The council established a stormwater utility, which will allow the city to pay for stormwater-related projects with dedicated funds rather than with general fund money that would otherwise go to streets, said Tracey Coleman, public works director, at a previous meeting.
The monthly rate for 2021 is $4.48 per equivalent service unit, which is 4,000 square feet of impervious surface area. The council also set the stormwater utility tax at 12.5%.
Councilmember Benjamin Fredricks said the utility will free up more money to use as matching grant funds for much-needed street projects.
Councilmembers Dave Plaza and Carol Rounds said during the Nov. 16 meeting while they understand and agree with the reasons for the utility, they couldn't vote for something to put more of a burden on the taxpayers during this time.
The council unanimously approved setting a uniform 25% discount for low income seniors and disabled people.
The council approved a 2.98% increase to the garbage and recycling rate, which is a 54-cent increase to an average monthly bill. Councilmembers Plaza and Rounds were opposed. The increase comes after the company that provides services, Waste Control, requested a cost of living adjustment as part of its contract with the city.
Plaza said Waste Control holds a monopoly on garbage services in the area and puts the city in a bad position where it can't avoid increasing rates.
