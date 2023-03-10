The Woodland Chamber of Commerce recently presented its 2022 awards for Business, Employee and Citizen of the Year. The awards were presented at a banquet in January.

Citizen of the Year

Donny Vercher was named Citizen of the Year for his work providing food to local people in need. Vercher is the owner of Daddy D's BBQ, which has locations in Woodland, Vancouver and Portland, as well as operator of the local nonprofit Dream for Life. He has provided Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to families throughout the region for the past 10 years. Dream for Life also adopted 23 families during the previous holiday season, working with other local groups to provide gifts and food.

Employee of the Year

Midori Hanus of The Lelooska Foundation came into the organization as a volunteer, but her passion for their mission to share the culture of Native people with others earned her a spot on the foundation's staff. In that time, she has done everything from sewing on buttons to joining committee meetings. While their museum was shut down during COVID, Hanus tended to the grounds and their native plants, making sure the grounds were ready once people could return, while taking on additional responsibility after a coworker's medical emergency.

Business of the Year

The chamber saluted Columbia Bank for their devotion to community involvement, saying they were "committed to making their communities a better place." Their Woodland branch was recognized as Business of the Year for exemplifying this policy. The bank is a major sponsor of many local programs, such as the Christmas Giving Project, Love Your Library and Planters Days. They also give to arts programs like the Love Street Playhouse and sports events such as the Woodland Rotary and Woodland Chamber Golf Tournaments. Columbia Bank is also a partner to many local charity programs, such as Give More 24!, the Woodland Co-Op Preschool and Warm Hearts.