Woodland business still cranks out toilet paper amid outbreak

That makes the company an essential service, Work said.

“Hospitals need toilet paper really badly,” she said. “We’re serving the medical field, and that’s an essential service, so we’re an essential service.”

The company also produces paper towels and facial tissue. Its machines run almost all hours of the day, Work said.

Workers at the Woodland factory and at a second factory in Virginia factory take long tubes of rolled toilet paper and cut them into sizes suitable for consumers.

“I am so proud of and grateful to our employees for their understanding and commitment to providing an essential product to the public and to key customers like hospitals,” Works said. “They are following guidelines to reduce any chance of exposure to each other while providing a very important product that everyone needs.”

Works sees people panicking and buying too much toilet paper at once.

“The public should not panic,” she said. “There is plenty of paper capacity in the USA to supply the needs of our country. I expect a shift in the near term from travel-related business demand to an increased demand for home products, but in total there is enough capacity. We make both and can shift with the demand.”

