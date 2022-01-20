Woodland bus routes delayed, Castle Rock elementary school class closed Thursday due to COVID

COVID-19 symptoms for students and staff resulted in the closure of an elementary school class and cancelations or delays of two school district's bus routes Thursday in Cowlitz County. County health officials report positive COVID-19 cases are higher today than any other time during the pandemic.

Castle Rock

A third-grade class in the Castle Rock School District is closed through Friday due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, reports the district. Officials say affected families have been notified and those who did not receive notification are not affected by the closure.

Bus routes 15 and 17 for the Castle Rock School District still are canceled through Friday due to a staffing shortage. Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said the routes have been canceled all month due to drivers with COVID-19 and other "unforeseen emergencies."

Woodland

Three Woodland bus routes were delayed Thursday due to drivers calling in sick with COVID-19 symptoms, report officials. Bus routes 602, 604 and 609 were on a two-hour delay Thursday, but will return to their regular schedules Friday, said Woodland School District Communications Manager Eric Jacobson.

Officials say school started at its normal time Thursday, and students who arrived late on the bus weren't marked as absent. The district reports teachers will work with students to make up any missed work. Jacobson said the three delayed routes affected students from all school levels.

A transportation cooperative of bus drivers called KWRL manages bus routes for Kalama, Woodland, Ridgefield and La Center schools, Jacobson said. The number of buses and drivers assigned to each district fluctuates based on need, he added.

KWRL's website states the organization is hiring drivers at $23.37 per hour, with signing bonuses of $1,500 to $3,000. KWRL states it pays for drivers to obtain a commercial driver's license.

COVID

The state required bus drivers, like all public and private school employees, to be vaccinated from COVID-19, or receive a religious or medical exemption by October 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also issued a January 2021 order stating all passengers and drivers are required to wear masks on public transportation, including school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Cowlitz County’s two-week case rate for positive COVID-19 cases has quadrupled since mid-December, reaching its highest levels yet, according to the county health department. On Jan. 10, more than 300 positive tests were reported, double the record of about 150 reported in one day during the delta surge in the fall.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.