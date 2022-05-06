Woodland braces for growth as eight, four-story apartment complexes are proposed

WOODLAND — The city likely would reach its 20-year population estimate in half the time if a developer builds four-story apartments off Insterstate-5’s exit 22. Officials are temporarily turning away applications to build similar structures.

A Bend-based developer is proposing to build eight buildings with parking garages, retail or office space and about 400 total apartment units near Belmont Loop and Old Pacific Highway.

If the city OKs the phased project, the complexes could house up to around 18% of the city’s current population, or about 1,000 people, according to Woodland Community Development Director Travis Goddard.

In 2016, city planning officials estimated the population in 2036 would be 9,274 — roughly 42% more than today’s total. If the proposed project goes through, Goddard said that estimate could be met by 2026.

How to comment Deadline: 5 p.m. May 18. Email: lukaczerd@ci.woodland.wa.us. Mail: Woodland Associate Planner David Lukaczer, P.O. Box 9, Woodland, WA 98674. Info: www.ci.woodland.wa.us/commdev/project/logans-landing.

‘Spirit of our code’

The developer is proposing to build eight, 44,000-square-foot buildings on 18 acres of an undeveloped side road called Franklin Street.

The Logan’s Landing development would be the first large-scale housing and commercial complex in the city, Goddard said.

It also would be the only residential structure on Belmont Loop, which is located just off I-5 and home to businesses like a chiropractor, veterinary clinic and fast-food restaurants.

The buildings would throw off the city’s longterm population estimates because the area zoned highway commercial was never intended for housing, Goddard said. The city denied the developer a residential code change in 2019, he added, and the petitioner is now proposing to build using a unique interpretation of the code.

Woodland Mayor Will Finn said the plans don’t align with the city’s intended regulations.

“The way that I look at it, this project as proposed is not in the spirit of our code,” he said.

Commercial space is intended to be on the entire bottom floor of a mixed-use development, with residential on top, he added. The first floor of Logan Landing’s buildings mostly would include parking, which the developer considers commercial space, and a smaller section for a retail business or office.

Goddard said he does not consider parking, whether for residents or nearby businesses, commercial space.

“The applicant and I have agreed to disagree,” he said.

Plans

The developer, Logan Partners LLC, proposes the first floor of each building would include about 13,400 square feet for 37 parking spots and 972 square feet for a retail business or office, according to city documents.

Each of the next three levels would include 17 apartments units. Additional parking would be available outside the buildings, and the main entrance would be on Belmont Loop.

The developer describes the design as “modern” in the proposals and says at least 30% of each building’s first floor would be made of glass and 20% of the upper floors.

City officials are updating the code to clarify how officials envision housing should look like near businesses. In the meantime, the City Council in June placed a moratorium on accepting or processing applications for residential developments in commercial zones, Goddard said.

Logan Landing’s application was received during the brief time the original moratorium expired and a new one was placed in 2022, he added.

People can submit public comment about Logan’s Landing through May 18.

Rapid growth

Almost double the amount of housing units built over the last six years in Woodland already have been approved to be built in 2022.

Goddard said about 170 housing units were built in Woodland since 2016, and 400 units already have been approved to be built this year. Logan’s Landing is a proposal.

Goddard said the city needs to ensure it has the infrastructure, like roads, and services like water, sewer and public schools, to support more growth.

“We’re trying to manage this, but it’s been crazy,” he said.

Goddard said the city is required to create a Comprehensive Plan to build for estimated growth under the state’s Growth Management Act because parts of Woodland are inside Clark County. Cowlitz County doesn’t require such planning.

However, Woodland is not required to build to meet the city’s estimated populations, like most Comprehensive Plans. He said if the city finds it can support the number of residents in the potential structure, the plans could be approved.

