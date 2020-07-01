Wood backs off threat to drive into park in defiance of city

However, due to state COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, city officials have stressed that Wood’s event is not permitted and have repeatedly asked him to reconsider. The city had taken no action in the last few weeks to forcibly block the organizers or shut their event down, but Wood's plans for Wednesday could have forced the issue.

"We are going to have an event on the fourth," he said Wednesday morning. "I'm not going to stop. Because this, I think, is absolutely the most important thing I can do. I can't do very much, but I'm committed at this point. I'm willing to go to jail, to face fines, to have a legal battle. I'm not going to have a physical battle, or yell and scream. ... I'm facing tremendous pushback, but I think what's going to happen is this event is still going to go on. And I think history is going to record that my fight was worth it. And if I get to spend a weekend in jail, then so be it."