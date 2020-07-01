Wood backs off threat to drive into park in defiance of city

At the last minute Wednesday, the prime organizer of this weekend's "We the People" celebration and demonstration at Lake Sacajawea backed off a threat to drive on to park grounds to start setting up for the event in defiance of city and state rules.
Developer Larry Wood said his wife and lawyer talked him out of it and that he does not want to escalate his conflict with the city. He urged other potential participants not to push the matter, either.
The announcement came just before 5 p.m., the time Wood had said he would force the issue and drive on to park grounds to begin setting up for the unsanctioned Independence Day weekend event.
Wood spoke to the gathered crowd of roughly 70 people instead and outlined his plans for the event in light of recent conversations with the city.
Wood told TDN he'd drive on the lake earlier in the day after a brief but peaceful encounter between organizers and city employees Wednesday morning at Lake Sacajawea, in which city employees told a member of Wood's team not to drive on the lake or they would consider impounding the vehicle or making an arrest.
"I'm driving on the lake," Wood said Wednesday morning. "There's no way I'm not driving on the lake. ... I'm not going to peel out ... I'll pull my truck on the lake, over the curb, (and) if they want to tow the vehicle away that's their right."
If the city wanted to fine or arrest him, that's fine, he said, but he said he'd do it no matter what police or other city employees tell him.
City Manager Kurt Sacha confirmed Wood's report of the encounter, adding that the City has tried to reach out to other companies working with Wood to inform them of the City's position and the fact that under Gov. Jay Inslee's order, the gathering is not allowed.
“I’d hope that calm minds prevail and that we can come to an amicable resolution on all of this,” Sacha said.
The gathering Wednesday evening ended so, with most people gathered dispersing after Wood's speech. Longview Police were staged in a parking lot several blocks east of the gathering, but ultimately did not need to respond.
The conflict over an event that is pitched as both fun and political poses a dilemma for the city: How to prevent large public gatherings that could jeopardize public health and which are prohibited by the governor's COVID-19 social distancing orders without undercutting constitutional rights to protest those restrictions. So far city officials say the planned event, which is to include entertainment and other festival-like features, is more indicative of a festival than a political rally. But Wood asserts that the event is also a political demonstration.
No permit is required "to have a first amendment rally in the park," the city said in a press release Wednesday: "The City's parks are open for all lawful activity."
"Although other groups have assembled in city parks and in front of City Hall to engage in protests, none of the activities directly violated park use regulations such as concerts, food vendors, portable restrooms, etc.," the city's press release said. "The Longview Municipal Code (LMC) is clear on the use of sound amplification, placing of obstacles, vendors, and fireworks in city parks. 'We the People' organizers are expected to comply with park use regulations as well. No permits for specific events or activities have been issued."
It's those efforts that have city officials concerned, not organizers' political beliefs or desire to demonstrate for their rights, Sacha said.
"If they merely wanted to come together to make a statement, profess their beliefs, assemble, we probably wouldn't be having this conversation," Sacha said.
Wood applied for a permit for the event, but the City declined it for several reasons, including: The application left the name of the applicant (primary contact) blank, the application was unsigned, and the application stated the event would include a band and DJ, sound equipment and other event gear, according to the press release.
While it’s too early to say for sure, large outdoor protests across the country in recent months don’t appear to be driving surges in virus cases, researchers say. According to researchers quoted in the Seattle Times, being outside likely reduces the chances of spreading the virus significantly, and officials have touted the value of wearing a mask in slowing the spread as well.
Wood and his fellow organizers have been planning the ambitious Fourth of July gathering at Lake Sacajawea ever since the Go 4th Festival Committee canceled the annual three-day celebration about two months ago.
Organizers have advertised a car show, paddleboard and kayak races, a talent show and more, and country music star Lee Greenwood recently signed on to perform Saturday evening. Wood said organizers have already invested $70,000 into the event, and he has estimated thousands, perhaps as many as 10,000, could attend.
However, due to state COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, city officials have stressed that Wood’s event is not permitted and have repeatedly asked him to reconsider. The city had taken no action in the last few weeks to forcibly block the organizers or shut their event down, but Wood's plans for Wednesday could have forced the issue.
Wood remained adamant Wednesday that the event will go on.
"We are going to have an event on the fourth," he said Wednesday morning. "I'm not going to stop. Because this, I think, is absolutely the most important thing I can do. I can't do very much, but I'm committed at this point. I'm willing to go to jail, to face fines, to have a legal battle. I'm not going to have a physical battle, or yell and scream. ... I'm facing tremendous pushback, but I think what's going to happen is this event is still going to go on. And I think history is going to record that my fight was worth it. And if I get to spend a weekend in jail, then so be it."
