Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle accident Sunday
breaking top story

Woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle accident Sunday

Police Lights - stock

A woman died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle on Industrial Way in Longview. 

According to the Washington State Patrol, a woman was walking in the lane of travel on Industrial Way near the intersection with Washington Way just after midnight Sunday when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old Longview man. 

2020 Pedestrian and cyclist accidents

The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of her family, according to the incident report. 

The driver was not injured and there were no drugs or alcohol involved in the crash, the report said. It was not immediately clear whether the driver faced any citations related to the incident.

Tags

