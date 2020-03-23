Woman in her 30s is Cowlitz County's third COVID-19 case

A woman in her 30s is the third confirmed COVID-19 case in Cowlitz County and is recovering at home, the county Health and Human Services Department reported late Monday morning.

The department is working to identify close contacts of all confirmed cases, which could include family members and coworkers. Close contacts will be instructed to stay home for 14 days after their last contact with the woman, according to the department.

On Friday, the health department reported the county's first two confirmed cases — those of a man in his 70s and a man in his 60s. Both men were treated in isolation at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center and released home.

This story will be updated this afternoon.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 8 Sad 21 Angry 2

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.