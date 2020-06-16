Woman in custody after shooting boyfriend; injuries not life threatening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 48-year-old woman is in police custody after allegedly shooting her boyfriend multiple times Monday evening at a residence north of Longview, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

According to a press release, a woman identifying herself as Eden Taylor called 911 just after 6:45 p.m. to report that she shot her boyfriend in the arm and leg.

When deputies responded to the 200 block of Olson Road, they found Taylor "heavily intoxicated" and arrested her on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, the press release said.

Her boyfriend, who is 44 years old, was lying on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds, the press release said. He told deputies that Taylor shot him. He was taken to Southwest Washington Medical Center with injuries that are not life threatening, , according to the press release.

Taylor later told detectives she shot her boyfriend "because she was irritated with him" and that she fired until the pistol ran out of bullets.

