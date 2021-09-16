Woman dies in Lexington RV fire early Thursday morning

A woman died in an RV fire in Lexington early Thursday morning, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release.
Cowlitz 2 and Cowlitz Fire District 6 crews responded to the fire at 1512 West Side Highway just after 2:30 a.m. and knocked it down in about 15 minutes, according to the press release.
The identity of the woman who died in the fire has not been released.
Fire authorities consider the fifth-wheel trailer and truck a total loss. The fire department and Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office are investigating the cause of the fire.
