Witnesses describe an apparent history of threats in Monday Kelso shooting

The victim in Monday's shooting in Kelso had confronted the shooter prior to the incident and had previously threatened to kill him, according to witnesses, investigators said Thursday.
Just after 8:15 a.m. Monday, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that a man had been shot in front of a residence in the 100 block of Shadywood Lane, about five miles northeast of downtown Kelso.
A press release identified the deceased as William Streeter Hampton Sherrett, 34, of Kelso, and the suspect as Jerry Wayne Noblin, 27, of Longview, who police took into custody Monday afternoon.
Witnesses told detectives Sherrett had followed his ex-girlfriend to a home on Shadywood Drive and blocked her vehicle in after she pulled in, a press release said.
"Sherrett reportedly confronted Noblin, who was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle driven by the female and pointed a pistol at Noblin. Noblin drew his own pistol and fired from inside the vehicle, striking Sherrett in the chest and arm as he stood outside the vehicle," the press release said.
Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said in an email Monday afternoon that when deputies responded to the area, they found “a deceased male subject in the driveway with obvious gunshot wounds.” Tuesday’s press released added that deputies found a semiautomatic pistol near Sherrett’s body.
Noblin later told detectives Sherrett had previously accused him of having an intimate relationship with his ex-girlfriend and had reportedly threatened to shoot Noblin, a press release said.
"Noblin said when Sherrett pointed his gun at him, he believed he was about to be shot. He told detectives he drew his own pistol and shot Sherrett," the press release said.
Witnesses identified Noblin and told deputies he fled on foot prior to deputies’ arrival. Brightbill said the office called in a drone and K-9 search teams and sent an emergency notification to residents in the area.
Just after 11:30 a.m., a resident reported a subject matching the Noblin's description walking on Weyerhaeuser timberland behind Shadywood Lane, Brightbill said. According to Tuesday’s press release, the drone was used to guide the K-9 Icaras and his handlers. Portions of the drone footage can be viewed at https://youtu.be/nRRgzIKPrqM.
“A search team deployed to the area and conducted a lengthy track through the woods,” Brightbill said Monday, after which Noblin was arrested without incident.
The press release said Noblin stated he fled the area because he had warrants for his arrest, but after being arrested Noblin cooperated with detectives and led them to where he had hidden his gun.
Noblin was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and outstanding warrants for attempting to elude police and two counts of contempt of court. His bail is set at $500,000.
Noblin is a convicted felon, according to the press release. According to police logs, Noblin has been arrested in the past for robbery, theft and drug charges. Sherrett was arrested earlier this year on a felony drug charge, according to police logs.
The investigation is ongoing, the press release said, and anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have video related to this incident, is asked to contact Detective Troy Lee at 360-577-3092.
