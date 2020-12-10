Witnesses describe an apparent history of threats in Monday Kelso shooting

Noblin later told detectives Sherrett had previously accused him of having an intimate relationship with his ex-girlfriend and had reportedly threatened to shoot Noblin, a press release said.

"Noblin said when Sherrett pointed his gun at him, he believed he was about to be shot. He told detectives he drew his own pistol and shot Sherrett," the press release said.

Witnesses identified Noblin and told deputies he fled on foot prior to deputies’ arrival. Brightbill said the office called in a drone and K-9 search teams and sent an emergency notification to residents in the area.

Just after 11:30 a.m., a resident reported a subject matching the Noblin's description walking on Weyerhaeuser timberland behind Shadywood Lane, Brightbill said. According to Tuesday’s press release, the drone was used to guide the K-9 Icaras and his handlers. Portions of the drone footage can be viewed at https://youtu.be/nRRgzIKPrqM.

“A search team deployed to the area and conducted a lengthy track through the woods,” Brightbill said Monday, after which Noblin was arrested without incident.

The press release said Noblin stated he fled the area because he had warrants for his arrest, but after being arrested Noblin cooperated with detectives and led them to where he had hidden his gun.