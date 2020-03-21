With state testing cancelled, schools are waiting for state guidance

College entrance testing is also taking a hit. Several early spring testing dates for the SAT and the ACT have been cancelled or rescheduled. According to the ACT website, the test scheduled for April 4 will now happen June 13.

And the College Board, which owns the SAT, announced it has canceled the May 2 exam and will refund money to students who already registered for it. It had previously allowed March 14 testing to continue, but allowed individual sites to cancel. Makeup exams for those exams were scheduled for March 28, but the College Board also canceled those exams.

However, the International Baccalaureate organization said on its website altering its May exam schedule would be very difficult, due to the work that goes into preparing and printing the exams. It did say that it was looking at different flexible options and would have a final answer by March 27.

It seems to be too soon to tell what effect the cancellations might have on students applying for college. The Washington State University website said the college is “evaluating our processes and deadlines” due to the pandemic.