With schools closed for the year, what happens to prom, graduation?

While some people have floated the idea of prom or graduation later in the year, Greene said that comes with logistical challenges.

“If you’re talking about prom in July or September ... that will be a weird transition,” Greene said. “Once those seniors (end the year) ... they’re going to be in college, enlisted, in jobs. Do they really want to come back for a prom? I don’t know.”

In the end, it will come down to being flexible and doing the best they can to preserve loved traditions, Greene said.

All schools will continue the distance learning they were directed to start last week, extending it until June 19. Most districts have chosen to use a hybrid model of online and packet work to reach students, to account for access limitations. (For an overview of what districts are doing, see the April 3 story “Online learning like ‘building a plane as you fly’ for local educators” on TDN.com).

Meal programs are also set to continue as they have been for the last several weeks, and schools are working on plans to allow students to collect any remaining belongings left at school.