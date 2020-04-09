With schools closed for the year, what happens to prom, graduation?

In response to Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Monday that all schools will remain closed for the rest of the year, local districts are hustling to make alternative plans for year-end celebrations like prom and graduation.
The measure also has thrown summer programs into limbo, as it’s uncertain just when COVID-19 social distancing measures might be lifted. Districts are waiting on state guidance.
Kalama Superintendent Eric Nerison said there’s the possibility that the district could hold an in-person graduation or a prom-type activity if restrictions are lifted in time and if “events can be held in a truly safe manner.”
“Much like other districts, we’ll put together two different plans: one virtual option and one socially distanced option,” Nerison said. “To create these plans, we will be reaching out to staff, students and our parents.”
However, he stressed that safety would be the top priority in all plans.
“The reality is that the COVID-19 pandemic is a public health crisis,” Nerison said. “We will not put our students in harm’s way in order to take advantage of these open doors.”
Districts are largely waiting to make a determination on graduation ceremonies, though all assure seniors that they will graduate.
Longview school officials said they expect decisions about graduation requirements from the Department of Education this week, and that if students were on track to graduate before the school closure they will “graduate as planned.”
Similarly, Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said at Monday’s press conference with the governor that “no student is going to be harmed by this.”
Toutle Lake Superintendent Bob Garrett said the district will create a digital plan that might include a graduation video of student clips that would be broadcast at graduation time, but no final decisions have been made.
“I wish that we had all of the answers, but that simply is not the case,” Garrett said in a letter to parents.
And Three Rivers Christian School Superintendent Erin Hart reassured seniors that “graduation will happen,” it might just be at a later time or digitally.
“We will ensure that we celebrate your achievements,” Hart wrote in a letter to parents. “You haven’t given up, and in these difficult circumstances, your accomplishments need to be celebrated!”
Superintendent Ryan Greene said he feels bad for Castle Rock seniors who will miss out on the traditional “whirlwind” of end-of-year activities.
“This is a tough conversation,” Greene said. “I’m going to reach out to a senior parents group and we’re going to do an online meeting with them to figure out what we want to do.”
While some people have floated the idea of prom or graduation later in the year, Greene said that comes with logistical challenges.
“If you’re talking about prom in July or September ... that will be a weird transition,” Greene said. “Once those seniors (end the year) ... they’re going to be in college, enlisted, in jobs. Do they really want to come back for a prom? I don’t know.”
In the end, it will come down to being flexible and doing the best they can to preserve loved traditions, Greene said.
All schools will continue the distance learning they were directed to start last week, extending it until June 19. Most districts have chosen to use a hybrid model of online and packet work to reach students, to account for access limitations. (For an overview of what districts are doing, see the April 3 story “Online learning like ‘building a plane as you fly’ for local educators” on TDN.com).
Meal programs are also set to continue as they have been for the last several weeks, and schools are working on plans to allow students to collect any remaining belongings left at school.
In his Monday address, Inslee also said he expected unions to be flexible in this challenging time. Longview Education Association President Ray Clift said the union is looking at different options for bargaining with so many unknowns, but that hasn’t been the focus of the past few weeks.
“LEA and teachers are focused right now on how to provide an effective and meaningful distance learning model for our students,” Clift said.
Clift said there are “many obstacles for teachers to overcome” because most teachers have not been trained to provide this type of instruction. He said teachers and LEA appreciated that the district has set aside time to train teachers.
Even so, he said he expects it will take several weeks to settle into distance learning, and even then “there is no illusion that it can replace the learning that happens in the classroom.” He said he hoped the entire school community would approach this as an opportunity to learn new technology.
“I know that teachers are committed to helping our students be successful and working hard to figure out this new reality,” Clift said.
