With Oregon schools closed, Rainier focuses on access, support

After Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that schools are closed for the rest of the year, Rainier School District is moving ahead with planned distance learning and ramping up virtual counseling support for stressed students.

Superintendent Michael Carter said there is a community resources page on the district's website and also encouraged students or families to reach out to Behavioral Health Director of Wellness and Success Jamie Hamsa or Hudson Park Counselor Sara Gray if they need anything, because the COVID-19 pandemic is stressful for "all ages."

"We know many of our families are experiencing challenges and hardships during this unprecedented time," Carter said in a press release. "Every day seems to bring a new normal and those changes can be stressful for us all. Please remember this one unwavering fact: we are in this together, for as long as it takes. We care deeply about the well-being of each and every student and nothing changes that."

The district started distance learning this past Monday, ahead of many other public schools. Carter said it's important that the district continues to "deliver meaningful experiences for students" even with the closure.