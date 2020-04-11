With Oregon schools closed, Rainier focuses on access, support

After Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday that schools are closed for the rest of the year, Rainier School District is moving ahead with planned distance learning and ramping up virtual counseling support for stressed students.
Superintendent Michael Carter said there is a community resources page on the district's website and also encouraged students or families to reach out to Behavioral Health Director of Wellness and Success Jamie Hamsa or Hudson Park Counselor Sara Gray if they need anything, because the COVID-19 pandemic is stressful for "all ages."
"We know many of our families are experiencing challenges and hardships during this unprecedented time," Carter said in a press release. "Every day seems to bring a new normal and those changes can be stressful for us all. Please remember this one unwavering fact: we are in this together, for as long as it takes. We care deeply about the well-being of each and every student and nothing changes that."
The district started distance learning this past Monday, ahead of many other public schools. Carter said it's important that the district continues to "deliver meaningful experiences for students" even with the closure.
So far, the district has checked out 135 Chromebooks at the elementary level and 65 at the junior and senior high school level, according to Carter. The district purchased 140 new Chromebooks, he said, spending just under $33,300 on laptops and licenses. Carter said the overall cost of switching to the distance learning so far is about $36,600. (See the April 5 story "Rainier to launch remote learning Monday, prepares to not return to school" for a full explanation of Rainier's distance learning.)
"The online journey is a new chapter in the Rainier educational process, and as with any new educational opportunity or challenge it will take time to work out the entire process," Carter told TDN. "We have a great team of dedicated educators, leaders and supportive community, and together we will make it happen."
As for seniors, Carter said in the release that they would still graduate in June, and while broad requirements are in place, final details are pending more state guidance.
"This new (state) guidance acknowledges the 12 years and 7 months of dedication and learning our students have accomplished," Carter said in the release. "We cannot let the unprecedented closure diminish their efforts in the final two months of their K-12 careers."
However, graduation will almost certainly be virtual, or delayed, Carter said, and prom is still a question mark. Carter said student leaders will help the district make decisions on class events.
"We are working to re-imagine these experiences and want all of our students to have the opportunity for connection, belonging and optimism," Carter said in a press release.
All spring high school athletics and state championships are also canceled, according to the Oregon School Activities Association. In a Wednesday press release, OSAA Executive Director Peter Weber said the decision was "heart-wrenching" and that he empathized with students and school communities, especially graduating seniors.
“Now more than ever we need to apply the lessons learned through participation in education-based activities – teamwork, sacrifice, resilience – and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines," Weber said in the press release. "We all look forward to the day when we play again.”
The OSAA executive board will meet in the future to discuss summer activities and academic eligibility for the coming fall, the press release said.
Carter said while the changes and disruptions are testing everyone, they "also serve as a strong reminder that we are a resilient community and there is no place I would rather call home."
