With no grand ceremonies, families mark a quiet Memorial Day

While no great crowd assembled Monday at Longview Memorial Park, it was no less meaningful for the families visiting loved ones while observing Memorial Day.
In place of the park’s annual program to honor those who died while serving in the U.S. military, a steady stream of visitors came to lay flowers and memorabilia. Families shared silent moments at loved one’s graves. At least one visitor performed a solo rendition of “Taps” in the late-morning drizzling rain.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the park isn’t hosting its annual Memorial Day ceremony for the first time, Steele Chapel general manager and funeral director Rick Little said. Many of his colleagues at other cemeteries also canceled Memorial Day gatherings.
“You feel a little melancholy over that,” Little said.
“We should always honor our veterans every day of the year, but this day was set aside ... so people can pay tribute to those that fought for our country and the liberties that we cherish.”
But other traditions at the park remained. Staff and volunteers still spent the days before this weekend setting up American flags across the park, each small flag denoting the grave of a service member. And as in previous years, they were out to help families find the burial sites of their loved ones and to share memories.
Allen Harris, a family service counselor at the park, was one of those staff. His father was a veteran, but for health reasons Harris himself wasn’t able to serve even though he wanted to. So he finds it important to find ways to give back and remember those who did serve.
One of those service members, Albert Lippy, fought in the Spanish-American war. He’s one of many whose name and history Harris can recall.
“I’m going to get a cleaning kit, and I’m going to go scrub this guy’s marker until it’s white like it’s supposed to be,” Harris said Monday morning. “Do I know the guy? No. Could I be able to find his family? I don’t know. But that’s something I want to pursue.”
Michael Maryott and his family were visiting his father James, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, and his grandfather, a U.S. Merchant Marine in World War II.
“We’re here all the time,” Maryott said, but Memorial Day is a special time and they typically attend the ceremony as well. It’s different without the ceremony, he said.
“It’s kind of empty-feeling,” Maryott said. “There’s just not as much surrounding this day as there should be. ... We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them fighting for us. It’s a shame, really.”
While he thought his family buried here would have also felt a little disappointed from not having the ceremony this year, Maryott also said he’s “just thankful that we’re here.”
Robin Owen and her family, equipped with buckets of flowers and gallons of water, were out decorating the graves of family members in an annual tradition.
Her grandmother worked at a rhododendron nursery, and while growing up Owen and her family frequently decorated graves. An uncle of hers buried at the park is a veteran, and although the family is usually there for the Memorial Day ceremony, decorating and spending time at the graves “is the most important part” for them, she said.
“We don’t want them to think that we forgot them,” she said.
Joel Reeder and family were out leaving flowers and thin-blue-line painted rocks for Alan Buchholz, a close family friend and former officer with the Longview Police Department who died in 2012 at the age of 58. Buchholz also served in the Air Force.
Buchholz was a K-9 officer, and Reeder played as “the bad guy” in training the police dog, he said.
“The boys count him as a secondary father,” Reeder said. “We basically were family. Very close family. We want to show him respect.”
Sisters Cindy Nicholson and Patty Nakonsky came out to visit their father George, who served in the Army in the 1950s, and other family they have buried there.
“It’s heartwarming to see people remembering the people that are gone,” Nakonsky said.
The sisters said they weren’t letting the pandemic dispel their Memorial Day tradition. They said their father, an easy-going and cautious man, would have taken the pandemic seriously but wouldn’t have let it get him down, and they felt similarly.
“You do what you have to do,” Nicholson said. “You can’t quit living. You just have to be cautious and safe, because life is too short to just forget everything that’s important. And this is important.”
