With no grand ceremonies, families mark a quiet Memorial Day

Allen Harris, a family service counselor at the park, was one of those staff. His father was a veteran, but for health reasons Harris himself wasn’t able to serve even though he wanted to. So he finds it important to find ways to give back and remember those who did serve.

One of those service members, Albert Lippy, fought in the Spanish-American war. He’s one of many whose name and history Harris can recall.

“I’m going to get a cleaning kit, and I’m going to go scrub this guy’s marker until it’s white like it’s supposed to be,” Harris said Monday morning. “Do I know the guy? No. Could I be able to find his family? I don’t know. But that’s something I want to pursue.”

Michael Maryott and his family were visiting his father James, who served in the Army during the Vietnam War, and his grandfather, a U.S. Merchant Marine in World War II.

“We’re here all the time,” Maryott said, but Memorial Day is a special time and they typically attend the ceremony as well. It’s different without the ceremony, he said.

“It’s kind of empty-feeling,” Maryott said. “There’s just not as much surrounding this day as there should be. ... We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them fighting for us. It’s a shame, really.”