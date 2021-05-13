With improvements to Industrial and Oregon ways left unfunded by state Legislature, local officials try for federal support

A 6-year-old plan to raise the Industrial and Oregon ways intersection over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines will remain on hold after the state legislature failed to act on a state transportation revenue package this session.
The plan would lift the roadway to decrease traffic caused by trains that cross Oregon and Industrial ways, near where the roads meet by the exits for the Port of Longview and Lewis and Clark Bridge.
The Forward Washington transportation revenue package did not pass during the legislative session that ended April 25, leaving improvements to Industrial and Oregon ways unfunded.
Forward Washington would generate revenue for billions of dollars worth of transportation projects, in part by implementing a $0.10 gas hike. The revenue package could be resurrected if the governor reconvenes a special legislative session in 2021, according to Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash.
The package had $13 million in missing funding for the project.
If state funding cannot be found, local officials will apply for federal grants and expect to receive notice of approval by the end of summer, Hash said.
If a grant is secured, construction could begin in 2023 and buildout would take up to 2 years, he said.
Plan
The construction plan is to keep the rail line in relatively the same place, but raise the roadway near the intersection about 20 feet, according to Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer Joanna Lowrey.
A section of the railway that passes Industrial Way further west of the intersection will be moved so it no longer crosses the roadway, she said.
The intersection’s traffic is expected to increase. The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates by 2040 vehicle traffic will double and up to 30 trains will cross the nearby rail lines daily.
Lowrey said drivers no longer would be able to enter businesses near the intersection once the roadway is lifted, so the state purchased two properties. The state closed on a strip mall that included a Subway and Starbucks for about $2 million and Ozzie’s Car & RV Wash — where the kiosk for Pacific Rim Expresso was located — for $360,000 in February.
Lowrey said the total project includes about $15 million of property acquisition.
History
Today’s intersection design is a modified, cheaper plan than the original concept that was fully funded at $85 million through a 2015 transportation funding package approved by the state Legislature.
Soon after funds were allocated, officials discovered another roughly $50 million more was needed, Hash said.
The project was underfunded because costs were estimated about five years before money was secured and did not include the price of inflation, Hash said.
He said representatives from the state, Longview and Kelso governments, Port of Longview, Cowlitz Economic Development Council and the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Council of Governments brainstormed to alter the intersection design to lower the total project cost from $135 million to about $97 million.
Officials have been looking for the missing $13 million since the modified design was finalized in 2020.