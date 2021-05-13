With improvements to Industrial and Oregon ways left unfunded by state Legislature, local officials try for federal support

The construction plan is to keep the rail line in relatively the same place, but raise the roadway near the intersection about 20 feet, according to Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer Joanna Lowrey.

A section of the railway that passes Industrial Way further west of the intersection will be moved so it no longer crosses the roadway, she said.

The intersection’s traffic is expected to increase. The Washington State Department of Transportation estimates by 2040 vehicle traffic will double and up to 30 trains will cross the nearby rail lines daily.

+2 WSDOT shares draft of final Industrial Way/Oregon Way intersection State transportation officials have pinned down a rough final design for an improved Oregon Way-Industrial Way intersection. But the $98 milli…

Lowrey said drivers no longer would be able to enter businesses near the intersection once the roadway is lifted, so the state purchased two properties. The state closed on a strip mall that included a Subway and Starbucks for about $2 million and Ozzie’s Car & RV Wash — where the kiosk for Pacific Rim Expresso was located — for $360,000 in February.

Lowrey said the total project includes about $15 million of property acquisition.

Longview: New Oregon Way-Industrial Way draft plans 'workable' A year after a whopping cost estimate forced them back to the drawing board, state transportation officials have drafted a new plan to reduce …

History

Today’s intersection design is a modified, cheaper plan than the original concept that was fully funded at $85 million through a 2015 transportation funding package approved by the state Legislature.