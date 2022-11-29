Winter weather moves into Cowlitz County; cold weather shelter opening Wednesday

Winter weather — including possible lowland snow — is expected to continue this week in Cowlitz County, ahead of several holiday events set for the weekend.

Higher elevations saw snow on the ground Tuesday morning, with a better chance of lowland snow overnight Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Tuesday night into early Wednesday, as gusts up to 40 mph are expected along Cowlitz County's Interstate 5 corridor. Wind could blow down tree limbs and cause power outages, the agency warned.

Rain and snow are expected through the weekend, as an active and cold pattern brings a series of storms through the region, according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures in the Longview area fell below freezing overnight Monday for the first time in several days, causing some icy and slick roads. Multiple school districts ran some buses on snow routes Tuesday morning and Clatskanie schools were closed.

Temperatures rose throughout Tuesday, set to peak at about 41 degrees overnight. Rain, and higher-elevation snow, will continue Wednesday, with temperatures expected to fall back to freezing overnight, according to the Weather Service.

Rain and snow showers are likely Thursday, becoming rain later in the afternoon. The area has a chance of snow Thursday night after 11 p.m., with new accumulation of less than half an inch possible. Precipitation will turn to rain Friday afternoon.

Into the weekend, overnight lows hover around freezing with continued precipitation, either rain or snow depending on elevation and temperature, according to the Weather Service.

With multiple nights below 33 degrees in the forecast, the Cowlitz County severe weather shelter will be open Wednesday night through Monday morning. The closure date may change as needed, according to the shelter website.

The Kelso-Longview Ministerial Association and Cowlitz Family Health Center operate the temporary shelter at First Christian Church on Kessler Boulevard.

Rev. Nic Mather from St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church said the shelter will run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. during multiple-day stretches of freezing temperatures. Dinners will be provided to people in the shelter by the Salvation Army.