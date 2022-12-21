Winter storm watch on Thursday and Friday as Cowlitz County is forecasted to see extreme cold temperatures

An extreme cold snap in Cowlitz County and across the region on Thursday is expected to create a brief white Christmas, and possibly the coldest temperatures the area has seen in almost a decade.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for Southwest Washington, Portland and much of the Oregon coast that will be in effect from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon. Forecasters expect a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain along with a rapid drop in temperatures that could set records in some areas.

In Kelso and Longview, people are likely to see snow beginning around 4 p.m. Thursday and continuing overnight. On Friday morning the precipitation changes to freezing rain that will build up ice on roads and trees.

"Those can be particularly hazardous winter driving conditions," said Colby Newman, meteorologist at the National Weather Service center in Portland. Newman said the ice buildup from the freezing rain increases the risk of downed tree branches and power outages.

The Mount St. Helens area was under a more severe winter storm warning earlier this week due to heavy snowfall. The winter storm watch is expected to bring less snow and colder temperatures, with the wind chill potentially dropping to minus 13.

Exactly how cold Thursday will be is still unclear. National Weather Service's Portland office published a map showing the unusually wide range of possible high temperatures on Thursday. The official forecast expects the Kelso/Longview area will see a high temperature somewhere between 11 degrees and 24 degrees.

Any result in that range would easily make Thursday the coldest day in Longview in the last decade. Data kept by the Western Regional Climate Center shows that February 2014 was the last time the city did not have a max temperature above freezing, when it had a high of 32 degrees.

Longview's all-time coldest day in the Climate Center's database was New Years Eve 1968, which had a high of 18 degrees.

Newman said that extreme low temperatures were more difficult to forecast because of how the cold air interacts with the wind and geography.

"The coldest air is near the ground. That's where there is the most uncertainty in the atmosphere in terms of modeling, because the topography is so complex that trying to model it is very difficult," Newman said.

The cold temperatures and snow will be short-lived. Friday's high temperature will climb back into the mid-30s by the end of the day. Christmas Eve and Christmas day bring more familiar Washington weather forecasts: rain and temperatures around 45 degrees.