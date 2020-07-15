Winlock woman, charged with murder, allegedly killed boyfriend Tuesday

In the trailer, they found Miller, who had a small wound on his left side below the armpit. He did not have a pulse, and emergency medical personnel later declared him dead on scene. Court papers didn't elaborate further on his injuries.

A witness told deputies that Pase had visited her shortly before the shooting asking for rifle ammunition. The witness told her she didn't have any, and Pase told her she was going to kill Miller, the witness said.

Deputies arrested Pase and gave her the Miranda warnings. She asked to speak with her lawyer, and a deputy tried to call the attorney for her, but the call was initially unsuccessful, according to the probable cause statement.

In the meantime, Pase gave several unprompted statements to the deputies, including: "Got into a fight. He got hurt. I got hurt. I don't know what happened. I grabbed the gun to warn him off. I needed something to hit back with. I was holding the gun."

Deputies then reached Pase's lawyer, who advised her against providing a statement, but she continued to speak to deputies after receiving a second reading of her Miranda rights.