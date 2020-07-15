Winlock woman, charged with murder, allegedly killed boyfriend Tuesday

A Winlock woman faces a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing her boyfriend Tuesday, and she told deputies the two got in a fight after she heard he had used heroin with another woman the night before, according to court papers released Wednesday.
Prosecutors have charged Tina Ann Pase, also known as Amber Lisa, with first- and second-degree murder and possession of methamphetamine. (Prosecutors in first-degree murder cases often charge the same crime in the second-degree to give juries an alternative to the more serious conviction.)
At this time, deputies don't believe there are any other suspects or concerns about public safety, according to a Lewis County sheriff's office press release.
Pase is accused of killing 53-year-old Winlock resident David J. Miller at a residence in the 400 block of State Route 505 in Winlock. However, Miller's cause of death has not been officially confirmed, and an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
According to a court documents and the press release, deputies responded to a reported shooting at about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday. A 911 caller and another witness reported that Pase may have shot her boyfriend with a firearm in their trailer.
Two deputies found Pase at the scene. She told them "It was only a BB gun. Please help him," according to the court documents.
In the trailer, they found Miller, who had a small wound on his left side below the armpit. He did not have a pulse, and emergency medical personnel later declared him dead on scene. Court papers didn't elaborate further on his injuries.
A witness told deputies that Pase had visited her shortly before the shooting asking for rifle ammunition. The witness told her she didn't have any, and Pase told her she was going to kill Miller, the witness said.
Deputies arrested Pase and gave her the Miranda warnings. She asked to speak with her lawyer, and a deputy tried to call the attorney for her, but the call was initially unsuccessful, according to the probable cause statement.
In the meantime, Pase gave several unprompted statements to the deputies, including: "Got into a fight. He got hurt. I got hurt. I don't know what happened. I grabbed the gun to warn him off. I needed something to hit back with. I was holding the gun."
Deputies then reached Pase's lawyer, who advised her against providing a statement, but she continued to speak to deputies after receiving a second reading of her Miranda rights.
She told deputies she arrived home early Tuesday morning and met with one of the witnesses, who told her there was a party the night before where the victim had used heroin with another woman. She said she became upset at this news and went into the trailer, where she started arguing with Miller.
The argument turned into a physical fight, and Pase grabbed a pellet gun, she told deputies, according to the probable cause statement. The two fought over the gun briefly, and Pase pulled the trigger. Pase told deputies that Miller had trouble breathing and was bleeding afterward, but more information wasn't available.
Pase was booked into the Lewis County Jail that afternoon. In a search of the property, deputies also found four air rifles and pellet ammunition. They also found a white crystalline substance in the residence and Pase's vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine.
At the time of her arrest, Pase was facing a charge for methamphetamine possession from 2019, according to court records, which also indicate she was convicted in 2016 of three drug-related charges.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office at (360) 748-9286, or Lewis County Communications at (360) 740-1105.
