Winlock High School honor roll

The Winlock High School principal’s and honor’s list for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.
Students named to the principal’s list received between a 3.5 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honor’s list received between a 3.0 and 3.49 grade-point average.
4.0 grade-point average
12th grade: Addison Hall, Mekhi Morlin, Taylor Ruiz, Mistica Valencia, Madison Vigre and Jason Yarbrough.
11th grade: Alekz Palen-McBee and Natasha Patton.
10th grade: Charlee Connelly, Madison Gerritson and Noor Mohsin.
Ninth grade: Natalie Cardenas Hernandez, Jadin Landry, Mateo Leon, Mayson Miller, Mariah Pacho and Lincoln Ruiz.
3.99-3.5
12th grade: Jacob Cory, Maia Chaney, Neal Patching, Reginald Lamphier and Savannah Cline.
People are also reading…
11th grade: Miriam Mohsin, Maria Dengler, DJ Kaija, Nathaniel Gerger, Kiya Peppers, Payton Sickles, Trevor Twiggs, Keith Tippery and Devon Carson.
10th grade: Sara Gabbert, Sara Beaber, Jolette Nunez-Navarro, Grace Cotton, Raegan Lester, Donnie Butterton, Madison Rohman, Adriana Garcia Gonzales and Yaretsi Silvestre.
Ninth grade: Dru Schlecht, Kyleigh Creach, Almir Ramirez-Montes, Christian Uhri and Nevaeh Smith.
3.49-3.0
12th grade: Maggie Maddox, Caleb Richendollar, Rodrigo Perales-Casas, Jesse “Ty” Buckner, Reese Roberts, Spencer Butterton, Madeynn Gullickson, Cristopher Heikkila, Matthew Turner, Cheyenne Campos-Castaneda and Rylei Krusmark
11th grade: Noel Contreras Barron, Eli Maddox, Alfredo Alvarado, Victor Gonzalez Figueroa, Andres Nava and Kyle Akin.
10th grade: Enrique Castaneda-Hauge, Emily Leikute, Brianna Ochoa, Michael Magallon, Julian Camps, Kindyl Kelly, Addyson Lohman, Chase Trodahl, Cole Fray-Parmantier, Erick Gaylor and Nazira Valencia.
Ninth grade: Gabriella Marquina, Natalie Jackson, Evan Sanchez, Joseph Lockwood, Kyndra Forler, Elizabeth Gustafson, Clifford Norris and Taylor Bonds.