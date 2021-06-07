Winlock Egg Days organizers to crack COVID-19 weariness June 18-19 with centennial celebration

Centennial

Curtis said today Egg Days can draw up to 10,000 visitors.

Festival goers come for the annual 5K, car show, live music, food and craft vendors and — of course — eggs, she said.

Curtis said she is a 1986 Egg Days princess organizing this year's vendors and expects up to 50 retailers — double the amount in recent years.

The event kicks off June 18 with the Friends of the Winlock Library book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 NE 1st St., then the Egg Days queen coronation 7 p.m. at the Winlock Community building, 607 NW Kerron St.

June 19 events begin at 8 a.m. with the Egg Days Scramble 5K walk and run at 405 NW Benton Ave. Registration starts 7 a.m. and participants are encouraged to wear egg-themed clothes.

At 10 a.m., the Winlock Historical Museum opens on 1st Street, and an hour later the Egg Days parade will run through downtown Winlock.

After the parade, free egg salad sandwiches will be available at the Rowdy Rooster Bistro and Thrift Store on 1st Street, instead of the typical location at the elementary school. Attendees can buy buttons commemorating the 100th anniversary of Egg Days, but they won't need them to grab sandwiches like usual.