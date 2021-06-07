Winlock Egg Days organizers to crack COVID-19 weariness June 18-19 with centennial celebration

WINLOCK — Dean Hendrickson has been chairman of the Winlock Egg Days volunteer board for nearly a quarter of the event’s existence.
Hendrickson, at age 89, marched in the parade as a child with his cousin and dog, and as an adult in the color guard. He organized the placement of the floats until his knees went out, and he'll help with the parade again June 19 to ring in its centennial.
“I’m going to do all I can,” he said. “I’m getting limited in how much I do, but I'm going to do all I can do.”
What started as a celebration of Winlock as a national egg producer, has evolved to an homage to city pride and small-town togetherness.
Winlock’s Egg Days event returns June 18 and 19 after a small, revised event was held in 2020 during the pandemic. To honor 100 years of Egg Day queens, parades and homemade egg salad sandwiches, the event will return to its traditions this year.
Volunteer Jodie Curtis said organizers didn’t have enough time to commemorate the centennial with special events, as they weren’t sure how state restrictions would affect the festival until recently.
History
Northern Pacific Railroad employee John Marcotte and Finnish immigrant Jake Erving helped put Winlock on the national poultry map, according to a historylink.org article.
Marcotte established the Cowlitz Produce Co. to ship Winlock's plentiful egg production to the East Coast in 1910. Erving built automatic egg-turning incubators that sped up hatching in the 1920s.
In 1922, the Lewis County Advocate reported only one other American city produced more eggs than Winlock.
The first egg-centered festival was called Winlock Poultry and Egg Day and held Aug. 13, 1921 in conjunction with celebrating the completion of a local road, according to a city of Winlock report.
City officials decided to host the event annually after drawing nearly 1,000 people, and the official name changed years later.
Egg Day was once organized by the local American Legion, Hendrickson said, and when the Army veteran returned to his hometown after serving in the Korean War, he began volunteering for the festival.
Centennial
Curtis said today Egg Days can draw up to 10,000 visitors.
Festival goers come for the annual 5K, car show, live music, food and craft vendors and — of course — eggs, she said.
Curtis said she is a 1986 Egg Days princess organizing this year's vendors and expects up to 50 retailers — double the amount in recent years.
The event kicks off June 18 with the Friends of the Winlock Library book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 NE 1st St., then the Egg Days queen coronation 7 p.m. at the Winlock Community building, 607 NW Kerron St.
June 19 events begin at 8 a.m. with the Egg Days Scramble 5K walk and run at 405 NW Benton Ave. Registration starts 7 a.m. and participants are encouraged to wear egg-themed clothes.
At 10 a.m., the Winlock Historical Museum opens on 1st Street, and an hour later the Egg Days parade will run through downtown Winlock.
After the parade, free egg salad sandwiches will be available at the Rowdy Rooster Bistro and Thrift Store on 1st Street, instead of the typical location at the elementary school. Attendees can buy buttons commemorating the 100th anniversary of Egg Days, but they won't need them to grab sandwiches like usual.
The event also will include a farmers market and open house at the Lewis County Fire District 15.
Last year, organizers held a small parade with only locals due to restrictions to protect participants from the airborne coronavirus.
The city and event may have changed over the century, but the small-town community remains, Curtis said.
"This little town is a really old-fashioned kind of town, where everyone watches out for each other,” Curtis said. “This town helped raise me and I want to give back to the community that helped me become who I am."