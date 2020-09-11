Wind shifts, Big Hollow Fire stalls as firefighting efforts to ramp up

Smoke from the Big Hollow Fire, as well as fires in Oregon and California, was expected to cause "unhealthy" air quality in Cowlitz County Saturday, according to the state Department of Ecology's smoke forecast map. However, conditions should slowly improve from west to east on Sunday, according to Ecology.

Across the state, 14 large active fires have burned nearly 627,000 acres since Monday, said Gov. Jay Inslee in a press conference Friday. The fire activity in the last five days equals the second-worst fire season in state history, following 2015, he said.

Calmer winds and hazy skies helped keep large fire growth moderated Thursday and allowed for firefighting progress across the state, except at the Big Hollow fire, according to Ecology.

The Big Hollow fire is burning east and north of the Trapper Creek Wilderness, east of Amboy. It was discovered around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and the cause is still under investigation.

Crews are constructing indirect fire control lines using heavy equipment and roads to protect Cougar, Chelatchie and Yale to the west, according to the incident management team report. Firefighters are implementing structure protection measures for more than 40 cabins at Government Mineral Springs and the Carson National Fish Hatchery.