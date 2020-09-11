Wind shifts, Big Hollow Fire stalls as firefighting efforts to ramp up

A fortunate change in wind direction Friday appeared to have stalled the 12,000-acre Big Hollow Fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, keeping it from burning farther west toward communities.
The fire about 25 miles east of Woodland was still listed at 0% containment at 5 p.m. as fire officials struggled to bring in resources stretched thin across the region, according to a Department of Natural resources spokesman.
Wind began blowing from the west instead of the east, causing the fire to move over areas it's already burned, said Dana Leavitt, public information officer. Fire crews were scouting the area for possible containment line locations to create a good control perimeter around the fire, Leavitt said.
"It hasn't moved eastward out of where it's already burned. We're lucky it hasn't expanded, but that may change," he said. "We're trying to bring in resources as quickly as possible."
Leavitt said firefighting efforts would steadily ramp up as crews and equipment come in over the weekend. The area that firefighters will attack first will depend on the weather, the crews that arrive and visibility, he said.
Along with limited resources, the Big Hollow Fire is in a steep, remote, rugged area with limited roads for drive vehicles, Leavitt said. Decreased visibility from forest conditions and smoke is also a challenge, he said. The fire area is in the northeast corner of Clark County, just south of Cowlitz County.
Smoke from the Big Hollow Fire, as well as fires in Oregon and California, was expected to cause "unhealthy" air quality in Cowlitz County Saturday, according to the state Department of Ecology's smoke forecast map. However, conditions should slowly improve from west to east on Sunday, according to Ecology.
Across the state, 14 large active fires have burned nearly 627,000 acres since Monday, said Gov. Jay Inslee in a press conference Friday. The fire activity in the last five days equals the second-worst fire season in state history, following 2015, he said.
Calmer winds and hazy skies helped keep large fire growth moderated Thursday and allowed for firefighting progress across the state, except at the Big Hollow fire, according to Ecology.
The Big Hollow fire is burning east and north of the Trapper Creek Wilderness, east of Amboy. It was discovered around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and the cause is still under investigation.
Crews are constructing indirect fire control lines using heavy equipment and roads to protect Cougar, Chelatchie and Yale to the west, according to the incident management team report. Firefighters are implementing structure protection measures for more than 40 cabins at Government Mineral Springs and the Carson National Fish Hatchery.
Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Natural Resources recommended a Level 2 evacuation notice for the Cougar area. The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency management said that remained in place Friday morning. A Level 2 means to be ready to go on a moment’s notice, or to leave immediately if extra time is needed. The area under the order is from Speelyai Park east to the Cowlitz County line and Merrill Lake south to Cowlitz County line.
Level 1 orders, meaning to get ready to possibly evacuate, are in place for the areas around Swift Reservoir and south of Lake Merwin, according to the fire report.
Closures include developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas and most forest roads and trails south of Curly Creek Road to nearly the southern border of the forest. According to a Gifford Pinchot press release, the closure will be re-evaluated daily as conditions change and is expected to be temporary “to protect public and firefighter safety and health.”
Cowlitz County Fairgrounds opened Friday to assist sheltering animals evacuated from the Washington and Oregon wildfires.
Vehicles are asked to enter through the Seventh Avenue entrance nearest the indoor arena, according to a county press release. RV parking is available as well. Onsite camping is available in the campground.
The fairgrounds has 26 horse stalls in the indoor arena, as well as additional space to set up livestock panels. There are about 30 small animal pens for goats, sheep and pigs available.
The fairgrounds requests volunteer assistance and supplies, including portable livestock panels, shavings, hay and water buckets.
Animal owners should be prepared to give their name, address and contact information for each animal checked in.
People may contact the fairground office at 360-577-3121 for more information.
In Oregon, hundreds of firefighters battled two large wildfires Friday that threatened to merge near the most populated part of the state, including the suburbs of Portland, the Associated Press reported.
Gov. Kate Brown said more than 40,000 Oregonians have been evacuated and about 500,000 are in different levels of evacuation zones, either having been told to leave or to prepare to do so, the Associated Press reported.
A change in the weather, with winds dropping and shifting direction and humidity rising, greatly helped firefighters struggling to prevent two fires — one burning southeast of Portland and the other east of Salem, the state capital — from advancing farther west into more-populated areas.
FBI Portland Division and local law enforcement agencies have been receiving reports that extremists are responsible for setting wildfires in Oregon, according to a Friday press release. The FBI has investigated several reports and found them to be untrue, according to the statement.
"Conspiracy theories and misinformation take valuable resources away local fire and police agencies working around the clock to bring these fires under control," the press release said. "Please help our entire community by only sharing validated information from official sources."
