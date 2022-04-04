Wind, rain causes power outages throughout Cowlitz County on Monday

Wind, rain and hail knocked out power for thousands of Cowlitz County residents throughout Monday.

As of 3:45 p.m., about 3,000 Cowlitz PUD customers were without power, with estimated restorations around 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. depending on the location.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for the Lower Columbia and greater Portland region through 8 p.m. Monday, with west winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected. Gusts could blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs and cause power outages, according to the advisory.

The forecast calls for rain showers overnight, continuing Tuesday morning. Conditions will be mostly cloudy with some sun, with a high near 53 degrees. Wind will continue, with gusts up to 18 mph. Temperatures are expected to drop around freezing overnight Tuesday, with widespread frost early Wednesday.

Temperatures will continue to rise Wednesday and Thursday, with a high near 70 degrees Thursday, before cloudy and rainy conditions return Friday through the weekend.

