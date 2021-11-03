 Skip to main content
Wind advisory issued for Southwest Washington
Wind advisory issued for Southwest Washington

Downed tree

A vehicle drives past a downed tree limb on Oct. 26 on Vandercook Way in Longview after gusts up to 35 mph blew through the area in this TDN file photo. 

 Hayley Day

A wind advisory is in effect for Southwest Washington Thursday, with gusts up to 45 miles predicted.

The Portland office of the U.S. National Weather Service office issued a wind advisory for the Willamette Valley and adjacent Southwest Washington from 4 a.m. through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management said a storm system is expected Wednesday evening through Thursday, and "although not a huge storm, it will be a wet and windy evening and can create hazardous situations."

Weather experts predict up to 50 mph winds in Cowlitz County Sunday from 'bomb cyclone'

About a half inch to one inch of rain is forecast to fall overnight, with winds in the 40 mile per hour range, Cowlitz County DEM said.

The wet conditions and higher steady winds could result in some urban flooding due to leaves blocking drains and a higher potential for landslides, fallen trees and power outages.

"If you find yourself in coastal areas, expect winds 50-55 mph with dangerous tides and higher than normal wave heights," Cowlitz County DEM said.

The Oregon coast has a high wind warning in effect from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. National Weather Service's Portland office.

