Wilson secures Senate seat as final votes are counted

Longview Republican Jeff Wilson has all but secured his victory over long-time lawmaker and moderate Democrat Dean Takko, based on Friday’s election returns.

By Friday afternoon, Wilson had 55.3% of the vote for the 19th District State Senate seat to Takko’s 44.59%.

That’s 39,838 votes for Wilson and 32,126 for Takko, leaving a roughly 7,700 ballot divide.

As of Friday afternoon there were about 2,800 outstanding ballots in the 19th District, which includes parts of Cowlitz, Grays Harbor, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, according to the secretary of state’s website.

“We are very pleased with the results,” Wilson told TDN Friday night. “When I say we, I’m talking about everybody. The we is the voters. They’ve spoken. I’ve got the marching orders loud and clear, and I’m going to proceed onward.”

Wilson, 60, ran on a platform of change and transparency. He said he wants to reel in the Legislature’s spending habit and restore the voice of the voters in Olympia.

“There is only priority to me, and it’s called the 19th District. ... The priority is us,” Wilson said. “There is no doubt the 19th District is going to be represented by itself and for itself, not Seattle.”