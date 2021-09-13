Wilson runs for last port term against challenger Searcy

“When you’re dealing with three different opinions it challenges us to come to some form of agreement — in some cases, disagreement — and I have been disagreeable and agreeable,” he said. “People win when we don’t always agree because it spurs the dialogue to get us to these compromises.”

Searcy said the willingness of the commission to disagree and debate is a positive to him and something he thinks should continue.

“What’s important is that they continue to communicate and have a dialogue with each other and the public,” Searcy said. “There’s a lot of other political atmospheres where the public seems to be getting ignored or people won’t have a debate on things.”

If elected, Searcy said he would try to get the public more engaged in the port and make sure their will was reflected in how he voted on port matters.

“It’s important to go to local areas where there are people gathering and just start talking to people,” he said. “Have a cup of coffee with someone and start that conversation, then just listen.”