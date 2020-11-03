 Skip to main content
Wilson pulls ahead in 19th District state Senate race
Wilson pulls ahead in 19th District state Senate race

Longview Republican Jeff Wilson was on track to an upset victory over long-time lawmaker and moderate Democrat Dean Takko in the 19th District State Senate.

In Tuesday night’s incomplete, unofficial election returns, Wilson had 53.4% of the vote, while Takko had 46.5%. The ballot count for Wilson totaled 32,562 to Takko's 28,383. 

And Wilson proved more popular in Cowlitz County, where both men reside. He received nearly 55% approval, or 16,200 votes. 

Wilson, 60, ran on a platform of change and transparency. He says he wants to restore the voice of the voters in Olympia. 

A relative newcomer to the political arena, Wilson leans on his experience as a Port of Longview commissioner. Since his election to the seat in 2015, he has outspokenly pushed to lower the port’s property tax rate, which has dropped 53% in the last five years.

He will step down from his port commissioner seat to dedicate his time and attention to the four-year term in the state Senate, he said.

Takko, 71, has served in the state Legislature for 15-years, including one term in the Senate. A self-described moderate, Takko said he tried to leverage his voice as a "rural Democrat" to work within the majority party to pass laws that benefited the 19th District. 

Jeff Wilson

Wilson
State Sen. Dean Takko

Takko
