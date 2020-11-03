Wilson pulls ahead in 19th District state Senate race

Longview Republican Jeff Wilson was on track to an upset victory over long-time lawmaker and moderate Democrat Dean Takko in the 19th District State Senate.

In Tuesday night’s incomplete, unofficial election returns, Wilson had 53.4% of the vote, while Takko had 46.5%. The ballot count for Wilson totaled 32,562 to Takko's 28,383.

And Wilson proved more popular in Cowlitz County, where both men reside. He received nearly 55% approval, or 16,200 votes.

Wilson, 60, ran on a platform of change and transparency. He says he wants to restore the voice of the voters in Olympia.

A relative newcomer to the political arena, Wilson leans on his experience as a Port of Longview commissioner. Since his election to the seat in 2015, he has outspokenly pushed to lower the port’s property tax rate, which has dropped 53% in the last five years.

He will step down from his port commissioner seat to dedicate his time and attention to the four-year term in the state Senate, he said.

Takko, 71, has served in the state Legislature for 15-years, including one term in the Senate. A self-described moderate, Takko said he tried to leverage his voice as a "rural Democrat" to work within the majority party to pass laws that benefited the 19th District.

