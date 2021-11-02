 Skip to main content
Wilson keeps port commission seat in early results
Port of Longview stock

The Port of Longview in November 2020.

 Courtney Talak

Jeff Wilson has won another six years in the Port of Longview District 1 commissioner seat based on Tuesday's initial election results.

Wilson got 64% of the vote, while challenger Ryan Searcy won 35% in Tuesday's election. That's 5,628 votes for Wilson and 3,090 for Searcy. 

Wilson runs for last port term against challenger Searcy

So far, there have been 12,095 ballots cast, a 16.9% turnout rate for the county as of Tuesday night.

Wilson, 61, said he wants to finish things he ran out of time to do in his current term, like continuing to develop new prospective businesses, improving the state permitting and regulations process and eliminating the port tax.

Searcy, 34, works at Nippon Dynawave and previously said he became interested in the commissioner position after his wife got a temporary job at the port and because he wanted to find a new way to give back after his time in the Army National Guard.

Sen. Jeff Wilson

Wilson
Ryan Searcy

Searcy
