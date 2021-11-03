Wilson keeps port commission seat based on Wednesday results

Jeff Wilson has won another six years in the Port of Longview District 1 commissioner seat based on Wednesday’s unofficial election results.
Wilson got 64.7% of the votes, while challenger Ryan Searcy won 35% in the Nov. 2 election — 7,420 votes for Wilson and 4,011 for Searcy.
“Elections matter and these are the times when we get to voice our opinions, so thank you very much to all of the voters that exercised that very important right to cast that ballot,” Wilson said Tuesday night. “I’m always humbled by the voters.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, 15,806 ballots have been cast, a 22% turnout rate for the county.
Wilson, 61, said he wants to finish things he ran out of time to do in his current term, like continuing to develop new prospective businesses, improving the state permitting and regulations process and eliminating the port tax.
He said Tuesday’s results were “just marching orders to continue to listen to the needs of the community and to act upon them.”
“I work for and with our community and that’s the empowerment,” he said. “That’s why I do this and I can’t thank the people that take the time to vote enough.”
Searcy, 34, works at Nippon Dynawave and previously said he became interested in the commissioner position after his wife got a temporary job at the port and because he wanted to find a new way to give back after his time in the Army National Guard.
He said he was happy with the results and that his first political campaign was a “learning event the whole time.”
“I did pretty good, I think,” Searcy said. “I’m going against a known name so I didn’t think that was too bad for a first try.”
He said while the campaign was fun, he’s not sure yet if he’ll run for another position in the future and would have to discuss it with his family.
Wilson said his and Searcy’s race was ran “how races should be.”
“We have a challenger and quite frankly the race between myself and Ryan Searcy was respectable,” Wilson said. “We were civil and we stuck to the issues to benefit the voters. There was never anything personal and I’m glad when people have a choice.”
He added that Searcy is “a good person and I’m quite sure that we haven’t seen the last of him. In fact, I hope we haven’t seen the last of him.”