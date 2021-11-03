Wilson keeps port commission seat based on Wednesday results

Jeff Wilson has won another six years in the Port of Longview District 1 commissioner seat based on Wednesday’s unofficial election results.

Wilson got 64.7% of the votes, while challenger Ryan Searcy won 35% in the Nov. 2 election — 7,420 votes for Wilson and 4,011 for Searcy.

“Elections matter and these are the times when we get to voice our opinions, so thank you very much to all of the voters that exercised that very important right to cast that ballot,” Wilson said Tuesday night. “I’m always humbled by the voters.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, 15,806 ballots have been cast, a 22% turnout rate for the county.

Wilson, 61, said he wants to finish things he ran out of time to do in his current term, like continuing to develop new prospective businesses, improving the state permitting and regulations process and eliminating the port tax.

He said Tuesday’s results were “just marching orders to continue to listen to the needs of the community and to act upon them.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I work for and with our community and that’s the empowerment,” he said. “That’s why I do this and I can’t thank the people that take the time to vote enough.”