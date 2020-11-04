Wilson holds lead, gains some ground in 19th District state Senate race

With updated election counts Wednesday of two of five counties in the 19th District, Longview Republican Jeff Wilson stayed on track to win a state Senate seat and oust a longtime Democratic state lawmaker.

As of Wednesday night's ballot count, Wilson had 54.4% of the vote, while incumbent Sen. Dean Takko had 45.5%. Compared to Tuesday night's initial return, the updated ballot count shifted the race in Wilson's favor further by about one percentage point.

The ballot count for Wilson totaled around 35,500 to Takko's approximate 29,600.

Only Cowlitz and Lewis counties updated their counts Wednesday. Three other counties included in the 19th District — Grays Harbor, Pacific and Wahkiakum — will not update results until later this week.

Takko, 71, has served in the state Legislature for 15-years, including one term in the Senate. A self-described moderate, Takko said he tried to leverage his voice as a "rural Democrat" to work within the majority party to pass laws that benefited the 19th District.

Wilson, 60, ran on a platform of change and transparency. He says he wants to restore the voice of the voters in Olympia.