Wilson cements 19th District state Senate win

Longview Republican Jeff Wilson secured his win of a state Senate seat and ousted longtime Democratic Sen. Dean Takko.

As of Thursday night's ballot count, Wilson had 54.9% of the vote, while incumbent Takko had 45%, a slight shift in Wilson's favor compared to Wednesday.

The ballot count for Wilson totaled around 36,990 to Takko's 30,374.

In the 19th district, there are about 4,000 ballots left to count, according to the Secretary of State's website: 500 ballots left in Cowlitz; 2,000 in Grays Harbor; 132 in Lewis; 15 in Wahkiakum; and 1,315 in Pacific as of Thursday.

Takko, 71, had served in the state Legislature for 15-years, including one term in the Senate. A self-described moderate, Takko said he tried to leverage his voice as a "rural Democrat" to work within the majority party to pass laws that benefited the 19th District.

Wilson, 60, ran on a platform of change and transparency. He says he wants to restore the voice of the voters in Olympia.